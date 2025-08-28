Pune: The first-year admission process for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) course in Maharashtra has now entered its fourth phase. The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has confirmed that three rounds have been completed so far, during which 32,636 students have secured admission. The fourth and last round of centralised admissions is currently underway. Over 32,636 MBA seats filled, last admission phase begins

In the third round, a total of 13,893 candidates had filled their preference forms. Out of these, 10,390 students were allotted seats, while those who received allotment in their first to sixth preference colleges were given time until August 25 to confirm their admission by reporting to the respective institutes.

Following this, the CET Cell released the list of vacant seats on August 26, marking the beginning of the final phase of the process. As per the admission schedule, students are required to fill their choices between August 28 to 30. The final merit list will be declared on September 1, after which candidates will have to confirm their admissions by reporting to the allotted colleges between September 2 to 4.

An official from the CET Cell said, “The final round is expected to close the admission process and provide a last opportunity for those who could not secure a seat in the earlier rounds.”