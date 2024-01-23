Over 5.53 lakh men in Pune diagnosed with hypertension during screening programme

PUNE As per public health department data a significant number of men in Pune district are suffering from hypertension. As many as 31.79 lakh men in the district were screened under the ‘Nirogi Aarogya Tarunaiche Vaibhav Maharashtrache’ (NATVM) programme during which over 5.53 lakh (17%) men were found suffering from hypertension. As many as 31.79 lakh men in Pune district screened under the ‘Nirogi Aarogya Tarunaiche Vaibhav Maharashtrache’ programme during which over 5.53 lakh found suffering from hypertension. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The NATVM state-wide programme which was launched on September 12, 2023, will continue till March- end this year.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer, PMC, said, that high blood pressure also known as hypertension mostly goes unnoticed and is called a ‘silent killer’. The condition goes unnoticed until the patient develops severe health complications such as strokes, heart attacks or heart failure.

“The initiative is to identify such cases and treat them before they cause severe health complications in the patients. Citizens who have not yet undergone the screening test should visit their nearest PMC hospitals. Entire treatment, screening tests and medication are provided free of cost,” he said.

Under the NATVM programme, all men aged 18 years and above are screened at all government healthcare facilities. They are further referred for surgical or medical management after being diagnosed. The programme has been started with the aim of early identification and early treatment. However, the programme has received a poor response in the city.

Under the initiative in the district out of the 38.49 lakh expected population, as many as 31.79 men aged above 18 years have been screened and examined to date. Out of which 5.03 lakh have been provided medical treatment and 4,490 have provided surgical treatment free of cost.

During the screening, as many as 5.53 lakh were diagnosed with hypertension followed by 36,000 with diabetes and 20,000 men with cardiac ailments. However, less than two per cent of men were diagnosed with cancer, cataracts, anaemia and other ailments.

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon, said, that unhealthy diets of excessive salt and saturated fat and less intake of fruits and vegetables is the reason behind the rise in cases of hypertension. With poor diet, less physical inactivity and consumption of tobacco and alcohol add up to the risk factors.

“Lifestyle change can lower high blood pressure and people suffering from hypertension. However, even after lifestyle modification, some patients may require medicines,” he said.