Painter crushed to death under crane in private company premises

A 50-year-old painter lost his life after being crushed by a crane against a wall inside a private company premises on Friday. Police said negligence on the part of the crane operator and the staff of a private industrial unit at Mehtre Wasti, Chikhali, led to the fatal mishap. The deceased has been identified as Suresh Bhimashankar Aher, 50, from Chikhali.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the deceased’s son, Piyush Aher, 22, police booked crane operator Sandeep Patil, mechanic Ramesh Mugnale and the private company’s manager, AjayGawade.

According to Chikali police, the victim was engaged in painting work close to a wall in the company premises, when the crane suddenly moved in the direction of the wall, crushing the man in the process. Despite immediate efforts by co-workers to rescue him, the impact left him seriously injured, and he succumbed to his injuries before he could be rushed to the hospital.

Sanjay Deokule, sub-inspector, Chikhali police said, “It has been alleged that the crane accidentally headed towards the victim and he was crushed between the wall and the tire of the crane.”

An FIR has been registered at Chikhali Police Station under sections of 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the crane operator and others responsible for safety at the site. Authorities have booked them under sections related to causing death due to negligence.

Police are now investigating whether the company complied with workplace safety standards and whether the crane operator was trained and authorised to handle the machine.