Passenger footfall at Shirdi airport reaches 1 million

PUNE Shirdi airport saw a passenger footfall of more than one million on January 3, highest since the airport commenced operations.

Deepak Kapoor, vice chairman and managing director of the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC),took to social media and wrote , “BIG news ! On 3 rd Jan , 2022 , Shirdi Airport successfully crossed the target of serving more than 1 MILLION HAPPY PASSENGERS with more than 13000 aircraft movements . We shall work even harder to keep our valuable passengers happy.” (sic)

“The facilities have improved at the Shirdi airport and in the last few days heavy rush of passengers are coming from Bengaluru,Chennai and Delhi. The traffic could have increased more if there was no Omicron threat” said a Shirdi Airport official.

Leaving visibility problem in the initial days, airport has seen seamless flow of flights. “System has improved at the airport so now it does not face much problem. We are trying to make it world class,” added the official.

The authorities are focusing on completing work for night landing facilities. “Night landing facilities as well as runway expansion from 2,400 metres to 32,00 metres is in the process of getting DGCA approvals which are expected soon We shall work even harder to improve passenger amenities,” said Kapoor.

“Shirdi is already better equipped in comparison to other similar airports. In 2019 total 24 flights were diverted due to low visibility and this figure reduced to just five in 2020 and to four in 2021.” a regular flyer from Shirdi posted on social media.