 Patil hints Pawar vs Pawar contest at Baramati - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Patil hints Pawar vs Pawar contest at Baramati

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 13, 2024 08:28 AM IST

Yugendra is the son of NCP chief Ajit Pawar’s younger brother Shrinivas, and the upcoming assembly election contest could be between the uncle and the nephew

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) state president has hinted that Yugendra Pawar would be the candidate for Baramati assembly constituency against deputy chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

During the recent Lok Sabha election, except Ajit Pawar’s immediate family, all relatives extended support to Sharad Pawar. Ajit’s wife Sunetra Pawar contested the election against MP Supriya Sule and lost it. (HT FILE)

Yugendra is the son of NCP chief Ajit Pawar’s younger brother Shrinivas, and the upcoming assembly election contest could be between the uncle and the nephew.

Patil is spearheading the Shiv Swarajya Yatra (rally) covering assembly constituencies where the NCP is likely to contest the election.

The rally passed through Baramati assembly constituency area on Sunday. Speaking at the rally, Patil said, “Yugendra Pawar became active in public life since the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He is getting good response from citizens and youth wherever he is going. The Baramati assembly constituency is waiting for young leadership in the constituency.”

With Patil openly hinting young leadership for Baramati assembly constituency, political circles are abuzz about Yugendra’s likely candidacy.

During the recent Lok Sabha election, except Ajit Pawar’s immediate family, all relatives extended support to Sharad Pawar. Ajit’s wife Sunetra Pawar contested the election against MP Supriya Sule and lost it. The assembly constituency may see a Pawar versus Pawar contest again.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
