PCMC approves ambitious “Harit Setu” project to improve city roads

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's (PCMC) ambitious "Harit Setu" project, aimed at transforming the city's road infrastructure, was officially approved in the standing committee meeting on Thursday. The "Harit Setu" project focuses on creating a modern road network adhering to international standards, designed to meet the needs of all citizens, including pedestrians, cyclists, and public transport users.

The project seeks to create an integrated road network that will not only improve traffic flow but also promote sustainability through eco-friendly urban designs.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “We are now ready to begin work on modernising our roads to make them safer, more accessible, and environmentally sustainable. The project reflects our commitment to creating a better quality of life for all citizens.”

The project has received support from global agencies like Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Global Designing Cities Initiative (GDCI), who will provide expert guidance.

The standing committee’s approval has paved the way for the implementation of the pilot phase, which will cover five major roads. These roads were selected based on the need for development, and the project will focus on enhancing safety, reducing congestion, and improving the overall urban landscape.

Key features of the project

Improved road safety: The redesigned roads will prioritise pedestrian safety, especially for children and senior citizens. Modern traffic management systems will help reduce accidents and ensure smoother traffic flow.

Sustainable design: Green corridors along the roads will help reduce pollution and urban heat, while designated spaces for non-motorized transport, such as cycling lanes, will encourage eco-friendly commuting.

Public transport friendly: The project includes provisions for well-placed bus stops and pedestrian zones, making public transport more efficient and accessible.

Reduced congestion: By streamlining road networks and creating better traffic management systems, the project aims to significantly cut down on vehicular congestion.

Pollution control: A focus on reducing vehicular traffic, combined with better road design, will contribute to lower levels of noise and air pollution across the city.

Green bond : ₹200 crore will be raised in the form of green bond by the municipal corporation for the project.