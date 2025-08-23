PCMC bans amusement rides, trampolines on civic grounds

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Thursday banned swings, merry-go-rounds, trampolines, inflatable playhouses, mechanical rides, and similar amusement equipment on its grounds, parks, open plots, and reserved lands, said civic officials. The ban has been enforced under the provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act 1949. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The move comes in the wake of a series of accidents at amusement parks and fairs in cities like Kolhapur, Rajkot, Nerul, Sonpur, Delhi and Ahmedabad that caused injuries to people, especially children.

Municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh has issued a directive asking all eight zonal offices to ensure that such equipment is not installed within PCMC limits, with or without permission.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Singh said, “Such amusement parks are set up without permission, safety compliance of equipment, and fire compliance. In the interest of citizen safety, we have decided not to permit such equipment on civic lands.”