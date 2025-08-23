Search
Sat, Aug 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

PCMC bans amusement rides, trampolines on civic grounds

ByVicky Pathare
Published on: Aug 23, 2025 07:32 am IST

The move comes in the wake of a series of accidents at amusement parks and fairs in cities like Kolhapur, Rajkot, Nerul, Sonpur, Delhi and Ahmedabad that caused injuries to people, especially children

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Thursday banned swings, merry-go-rounds, trampolines, inflatable playhouses, mechanical rides, and similar amusement equipment on its grounds, parks, open plots, and reserved lands, said civic officials.

The ban has been enforced under the provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act 1949. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The ban has been enforced under the provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act 1949. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The ban has been enforced under the provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act 1949.

The move comes in the wake of a series of accidents at amusement parks and fairs in cities like Kolhapur, Rajkot, Nerul, Sonpur, Delhi and Ahmedabad that caused injuries to people, especially children.

Municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh has issued a directive asking all eight zonal offices to ensure that such equipment is not installed within PCMC limits, with or without permission.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Singh said, “Such amusement parks are set up without permission, safety compliance of equipment, and fire compliance. In the interest of citizen safety, we have decided not to permit such equipment on civic lands.”

News / Cities / Pune / PCMC bans amusement rides, trampolines on civic grounds
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On