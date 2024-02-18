PCMC takes bulldozer action against edu academy in Ravet

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Friday took action against the illegal structure of a private educational academy in Ravet in which students were allegedly sexually abused and molested. Bulldozers escorted by a large police force and security personnel tore down the ‘illegal’ structure of the academy, the officials said. Bulldozers escorted by a large police force and security personnel tore down the ‘illegal’ structure of the academy, the officials said. (HT PHOTO)

The PCMC had launched a parallel inquiry into an educational institute in the Ravet area which runs three schools including a residential school. It was during the inquiry the civic body had come across the illegal structure constructed by the school.

Amit Pandit, ward commissioner, B Zone of PCMC, said both permanent and temporary structures measuring over 6,000 sq feet developed by the academy illegally have been demolished. Now, only the structure which has the permission as per the sanctioned plan is in existence.’

“Six classrooms, two offices, one laboratory, four storage rooms, laundry, parking space, and a canteen building have been demolished. The building permission for the structure was given in 2003. All extra construction which is not mentioned in the building permission plan was demolished,” Pandit said.

Last week the PCMC had also written to the charity commissioner of Pune to cancel the registration of the educational trust that runs the academy and school. The civic body has also written to the state education department recommending de-recognising the schools run by the trust and social welfare department to take action for illegally running the hostel at the school, said the officials

The director of the academy was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on January 30 for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student and has been booked under section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.