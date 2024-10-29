People are firmly behind Pawar saheb: Yugendra 

As Yugendra Pawar, 32, formally entered into the poll fray, he spoke with Hindustan Times on the challenge he faces and issues he would want to tackle when elected. Edited excerpts from the interview: Yugendra Pawar said he has completed three rounds of visiting all the villages and areas under the Baramati assembly constituency to meet people. (HT PHOTO)

Q How do you see this race? It won’t be easy as some say?

A Like every battle, this one won’t be easy. But people have always supported Pawar saheb (Sharad Pawar) ever since he was the candidate here while fighting elections himself. This shows people’s belief in Pawar Saheb.

Q The assembly elections are happening right after the Lok Sabha polls

A Yes, and even during recently held Lok Sabha polls, people here showed that they are firmly behind Pawar saheb.

Q During LS polls, things were different, and Supriya Sule was by then already a three-time MP

A During Lok Sabha polls, the Baramati assembly segment gave a lead of over 47,000 votes to Supriya Sule. Also, there is a lot of work still to be done here. Plus, with the support of Pawar saheb, we are confident to make it possible.

Q Will Sharad Pawar personally campaign for you?

A Yes, of course.

Q You aren’t entering the race unprepared. You have already completed a few rounds of meeting voters personally

A I have completed three rounds of visiting all the villages and areas under the Baramati assembly constituency to meet people. Now I have undertaken the fourth round.

Q Pawars are now the largest dynasty, and you are the 8th member to enter the electoral race

A Ours is a very large family and there are many such families in the state and the country. At the same time, the family is split. So not everyone is in the same party.