The Petrol Dealers Association Pune (PDAP) approached the police commissioners of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad and the Pune rural superintendent of police on Monday, seeking strict action against vehicles plying on roads without registration number plates.

The Petrol Dealers Association Pune (PDAP) approached the police commissioners of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad and the Pune rural superintendent of police on Monday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more less

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“Petrol pumps are essential public service establishments operating 24 hours a day, and the safety of dealers, employees and customers cannot be compromised. Vehicles without identifiable registration plates create serious challenges in identifying offenders and assisting police investigations. We have therefore approached authorities to seek preventive action and stronger enforcement before any unfortunate incident takes place,” said Dhruv Ruparel, president of PDAP.

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The association said it will continue to pursue the matter with the police authorities, seeking preventive measures and stricter enforcement.