PIFF to be held from January 18

The 22nd edition of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) will be held from January 18 to 25, 2024. The announcement was made by Dr Jabbar Patel, the director of PIFF in a press conference. Dr Jabbar Patel (C) the director of PIFF, Ravi Gupta (L), secretary of Pune Film Foundation, and Samar Nakhate, chairman of the Film Selection Committee were present on the occasion. (HT PHOTO)

More than 140 films from 51 countries will be screened at the festival organised jointly by the Pune Film Foundation and the Government of Maharashtra.

Ravi Gupta, secretary of Pune Film Foundation, Samar Nakhate, chairman of the Film Selection Committee, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The theme of this year’s film festival is ‘Cinema is a hope’ and the symbol of the theme was also released on the occasion.

As many as 140 films as part of the festival will be screened across 11 screens at PVR Icon (6 screens) in Pavilion Mall on Senapati Bapat Road, Inox (3 screens) in Camp, and Cinepolis Cinema (2 screens) at Westend Mall in Aundh.

The online registration process for the festival will start on Friday, December 23 on the official website of the festival www.piffindia.com and the spot registration process at theatres will start on January 5, 2024. The registration fee for the entire festival is just ₹800 for everyone.