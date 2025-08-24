Pimpri-Chinchwad recreating history using scrap, set to get new theme park

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is giving the twin city a new landmark, the ‘Waste to Wonder Theme Park’ located at Rajmata Jijau Udyan, Pimple Saudagar, that will showcase replicas of 17 world-famous monuments, all created using discarded materials, officials said. Replicas of famous monuments such as the Sydney Opera House, Ajanta Caves, Hampi Chariot, Statue of Liberty, Pyramids of Giza, Petra of Jordan, Colosseum of Rome, Big Ben of London, Angkor Wat, La Sagrada Familia, Chichen Itza, Trevi Fountain and Mount Rushmore will also be on display, as per a statement released on Friday. (HT)

From the Taj Mahal to the Eiffel Tower, the Leaning Tower of Pisa to the Burj Khalifa, each world-famous monument is being recreated using scrap and waste, turning trash into treasure.

The park, currently under development, aims to offer visitors a visually stunning experience with high-quality replicas and well-planned facilities, including food stalls, parking, ticket counters, landscaping, and safety measures. Once completed, the park will offer a global heritage experience while demonstrating the innovative reuse of waste materials.

During an inspection of the ongoing work, Pimpri-Chinchwad additional commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil emphasised that the remaining construction must be completed within the next two months with meticulous planning. “Each structure in the ‘Waste to Wonder Theme Park’ should maintain high quality. Every aspect of the park must be carefully planned and executed to make it a distinctive and engaging destination for citizens. All facilities should be fully operational, and the work must be completed on time,” he said.

Furthermore, in addition to the replicas, the park’s design integrates environmental and safety considerations. Officials overseeing civil, electrical, and landscaping works, including planting, lighting, and compound walls, have been instructed to coordinate closely and expedite pending approvals, they said.

During the visit, Jambhale Patil also inspected Sadhu Vaswani Udyan in G ward, emphasising the importance of landscaping, signage, accessibility for persons with disabilities, and proper drainage to enhance public enjoyment and safety.