PMC appeals to builders to take dust mitigation steps at construction sites

Following instructions by the Maharashtra government and the pollution control board, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) met builders’ associations and discussed steps taken to check dust and noise pollution at construction sites. Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP has appealed to builders to take necessary measures to address the dust issue at sites. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has framed guidelines and instructed installation of sensor-based air quality system at sites with major exposure to dust.

Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP has appealed to builders to take necessary measures to address the dust issue at sites.

“We have formed a task force to implement policies formulated by authorities to address the dust issue,” he said.

Prashant Waghmare, PMC engineer, said, “We are taking steps to conduct regular inspections and monitoring of construction sites, ensuring builders and contractors implement effective dust control measures and follow environmental laws and regulations.”

The representatives from Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Pune and Marathi Bandkam Builders’ Association attended the meeting along with state-level officers and others.

The representatives from builder associations promised to cooperate with authorities to follow dust and noise norms at construction sites.