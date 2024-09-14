PMC begins work on Vishrantwadi flyover, grade separator

Pune With the Pune traffic police having granted the necessary no-objection certificate (NOC) for construction after almost five months, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has finally begun work on the Vishrantwadi flyover and grade separator. After okay from Pune traffic police, PMC has began work on Vishrantwadi flyover and grade separator. (HT)

On Wednesday, deputy commissioner of Pune traffic police Amol Zende issued the NOC with certain terms and conditions, valid from September 4 to December 3, 2024.

Ajay Wayse, executive engineer of the PMC project department, said, “We have got the NOC from the traffic police and our contractor has begun work on the flyover and underpass. We have already carried out soil testing. Therefore, we directly started digging work for the flyover pillars towards Airport Road.”

With work on the flyover and grade separator having begun, the Pune traffic police have instructed traffic wardens to regulate the traffic in two shifts. The traffic police have instructed the PMC to clear the debris from digging roads and place signboards related to traffic diversion. The traffic police have highlighted where there could be traffic disruptions due to the work.

Additionally, the traffic police have suggested building two separate bus stops on the Alandi side, 250 metres away from Vishrantwadi Chowk. This is to prevent traffic jams caused by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses travelling from Pune to Alandi stopping at the existing bus stop on Airport Road near the chowk and taking a U-turn. The traffic police have also recommended complete removal of the island at Vishrantwadi Chowk to open the road for smoother traffic flow. They have instructed that road repairs be completed, streetlight poles be shifted, and all required NOCs from the relevant departments be obtained.

Vishrantwadi’s Mukundrao Ambedkar Square is a major junction leading to Dhanori and the airport, and is frequently plagued by traffic jams. Local Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Sunil Tingre had pushed for a flyover project to resolve the traffic issues at Vishrantwadi Chowk. The PMC’s plan includes a grade separator on Alandi Road and a flyover on Airport Road. The flyover project foundation stone was laid by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in March 2024 before the Lok Sabha (LS) polls. Following instructions from union minister of state for civil aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, the Pune Metro issued a second NOC to the PMC for the Vishrantwadi Chowk flyover and underpass project at the end of July this year. Thereafter, the PMC was waiting for permission from the Pune traffic police to begin the work.