PMC to begin work on Wakad Bypass-Sangvi Bridge stretch of Mula-Mutha RFD project

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is preparing to begin work on the eight-kilometre Wakad Bypass-Sangvi Bridge stretch of the Mula-Mutha Riverfront Development (RFD) project. The development comes after the PMC began work on the Sangamwadi-Mundhwa stretch of the project. As of now, 25% of the work on the Sangamwadi-Bund Garden stretch (in pic) and 15% of the work on the Bund Garden-Mundhwa Bridge stretch has been completed by the PMC. (HT PHOTO)

Initially, the PMC had cancelled the tender for sections 1, 2 and 3 of the Wakad Bypass-Sangvi Bridge stretch which runs from Dehu Road-Katraj Bypass Highway to old Sangavi. The PMC planned to develop the right bank of the river while the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) would develop its left bank. A tender of Rs624 crores was floated by the PMC which included the work to be carried out by the PCMC. But the PCMC wanted to develop the left bank using cash while the PMC planned to utilise a credit note to develop the right bank. Consequently, the PMC withdrew the tender. After a gap of six months, the PMC has now issued a new tender valued at Rs303 crores for development of the right bank of the river.

Balasaheb Machale, an executive engineer involved in the Mula-Mutha RFD project, said, “We have floated a tender worth Rs303 crores, which will be executed using a credit note. The PCMC has also floated a tender worth Rs312 crores for development of the left bank of the river. The PCMC will provide the funds directly, while we will provide a credit note to the contractor.”

“For the Sangamwadi-Bund Garden and Bund Garden-Mundhwa Bridge stretches, we have awarded contracts worth Rs700 crores to two contractors. Out of this, the PMC will issue a credit note of Rs400 crores to Jaykumar Contract. The PMC has granted a three-year timeframe for completing the Sangamwadi-Mundhwa Bridge work. The same timeframe will be given for the Wakad Bypass-Sangavi Bridge stretch,” Machale said.

The project has been divided into stretches, with an allocation of Rs700 crores for the first phase. Subsequently, the project will transition to a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Currently, the PMC has utilised Rs300 crores for the Sangamwadi-Bund Garden stretch. As of now, 25% of the work on the Sangamwadi-Bund Garden stretch and 15% of the work on the Bund Garden-Mundhwa Bridge stretch has been completed by the PMC.

According to civic officials, the Mula-Mutha river spans 44 kilometres across the PMC, PCMC, Khadki and Pune Cantonment areas. The PMC is expected to spend Rs20 crores per kilometre on riverfront development. The project is estimated to take over five years to complete. Approximately 650 hectares of land is available for development of the river’s green belt, with private players being roped in to secure funds. Out of the total land area, only 75 hectares is owned by the government while the rest is privately owned. The PMC will generate revenue through development charges levied on the land along the riverfront.

What is a credit note?

Instead of giving cash compensation, the PMC will issue the note which the developer can use to pay for building permission, property tax, water, road digging, sky signs or any other PMC works s/he needs to pay for.