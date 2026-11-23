In an unusual public rebuke, Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has launched a sharp attack on an unnamed retired senior civic official, accusing him of using social media and other platforms to criticise the civic administration and malign its image. The commissioner’s remarks come amid growing support from citizens of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) anti-encroachment drive, particularly its action against structures and signboards along roads.

The commissioner went on to question the former officer’s own record. (HT) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a post on social media on Sunday, Ram alleged that the former officer, who had held a senior position in the PMC, was obsessed with publicity and “was making repeated attempts to discredit the administration.” Without naming the individual, Ram accused him of portraying his predecessors and successors as incompetent while projecting himself as an all-knowing administrator who had brought about a revolution in the civic body.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The commissioner went on to question the former officer’s own record, saying “that an examination of the measures taken by him during his tenure and their outcome would reveal little of substance.” Ram also suggested that the “officer had turned to social media after retirement because he had no work and was acting out of frustration.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The rather personal tone of the post marks a departure from the commissioner’s otherwise official communication on civic matters. Ram said that the administration is working to bring about systemic changes and greater transparency, and defended the ongoing anti-encroachment campaign as an effort to ensure that roads are used to their full capacity and traffic congestion is reduced. The PMC commissioner’s anti-encroachment drive has received considerable support from citizens as well, both on social media and in person. Several residents have publicly backed the administration’s action, saying that reclaiming footpaths, front margins and public spaces is essential to easing congestion and improving pedestrian access. A hoarding supporting the commissioner and his campaign has also been put up in the city, reflecting visible public endorsement of the drive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rather personal tone of the post marks a departure from the commissioner’s otherwise official communication on civic matters. Ram said that the administration is working to bring about systemic changes and greater transparency, and defended the ongoing anti-encroachment campaign as an effort to ensure that roads are used to their full capacity and traffic congestion is reduced. The PMC commissioner’s anti-encroachment drive has received considerable support from citizens as well, both on social media and in person. Several residents have publicly backed the administration’s action, saying that reclaiming footpaths, front margins and public spaces is essential to easing congestion and improving pedestrian access. A hoarding supporting the commissioner and his campaign has also been put up in the city, reflecting visible public endorsement of the drive. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, the commissioner’s latest remarks come on a day that the PMC has announced carrying out anti-encroachment action across six ward offices apart from signalling that the campaign will be extended beyond central parts of the city to suburban areas. According to the PMC anti encroachment department, joint teams from the building department, building development department and anti-encroachment department carried out the action within the limits of the Wanowrie, Nagar Road-Wagholi, Aundh-Baner, Hadapsar-Manjari, Dhankawadi-Katraj-Ambegaon, and Bibwewadi ward offices.

The drive targeted unauthorised- sheds, structures, stalls, handcarts, vegetable vendors and encroachments on public spaces, roads, footpaths and front margins. The PMC said that 42,200 square feet of unauthorised sheds and structures were removed within the limits of the Dhankawadi-Katraj-Ambegaon ward office alone. In Aundh-Baner, action was taken against temporary and permanent encroachments on front margins and a weekly farmers’ market occupying roads and footpaths.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In Hadapsar-Manjari, unauthorised handcarts, counters, empty crates and vegetable stalls were removed. The action in the remaining three ward offices was also carried out jointly by the civic body’s building and anti-encroachment teams. The PMC said that such drives will continue to keep public spaces, roads and footpaths free of encroachments, and ensure unobstructed movement for motorists and pedestrians.