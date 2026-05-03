PMC connects 19-km pipeline under 24x7 water scheme; relief for south Pune areas

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has achieved a major milestone under its 24x7 water supply scheme by connecting a 19-km pipeline to three newly constructed water tanks near NIBM Road. The project is expected to ensure water supply for areas such as Mohammadwadi, Dorabjee Paradise, Corinthian and nearby localities. The project is expected to benefit around 4 lakh residents, with water supplied through gravity, ensuring consistent distribution. (HT PHOTO)

Additional municipal commissioner Pavneet Kaur said the phase was launched on the occasion of Maharashtra Day (May 1), when the pipeline was charged and the tanks were filled at around 5.30pm. “This will provide significant relief to newly developed areas and reduce dependence on water tankers. Some areas may start receiving supply by May 15 due to pending gaps in the network,” she said.

Kaur congratulated the civic team, including the water department, for their sustained efforts over eight years in completing the project.

Water department head Nandkishor Jagtap said the initiative would benefit south Pune by addressing water shortages and reducing the movement of tanker trucks in the area.

According to the department, the project began in 2018–19 and became operational on May 1. The main pipeline spans 19 km, and an additional 4-km line will soon supply water to five more tanks starting next week. In total, eight tanks will be filled, covering a distribution area of 33 km.

The project is expected to benefit around 4 lakh residents, with water supplied through gravity, ensuring consistent distribution.

Officials said that several challenges were faced during execution, including land acquisition issues, rocky terrain, shifting of service lines and electric poles, and traffic diversions.

Former Shiv Sena corporator Nana Bhangire said, “This was a long-pending demand of residents of Undri and Mohammadwadi. We hope the administration continues working towards resolving the water crisis across the entire area.”

Sunil Iyer, member, Mohammadwadi Undri Residents Welfare Development Foundation, said the current network would benefit only areas already connected to the system. “People living in Undri hilltop areas are still waiting for a permanent solution. PMC must continue the work with urgency,” he said.