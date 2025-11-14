PMC directs speedy completion of 19 PPP road projects

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has instructed its administration to expedite work on 19 ongoing road projects developed under the public-private Partnership (PPP) model and to immediately begin the process of land acquisition. PMC has instructed its administration to expedite work on 19 ongoing road projects developed under PPP model and immediately begin the land acquisition process. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

PMC additional commissioner Omprakash Diwate held a review meeting with officials from the road department and other departments concerned to assess the progress of the projects.

“Under the PPP model, a total of 19 roads with a combined length of 37 km has been proposed. Of these, work on around 12 km has been completed so far,” Diwate said.

He added that the road department has been directed to coordinate closely with the transferable development rights (TDR) department and other relevant wings to remove procedural hurdles and accelerate the ongoing work. “Discussions with landowners for acquiring additional land for road widening should also begin at the earliest,” Diwate said.

The civic body is currently executing several key projects under the model, including the Shivane–Kharadi road, Wagholi RP Road, two bypass roads around Mundhwa, new connectivity between Baner–Balewadi and Hinjewadi, Warje Rosary School to Ambedkar Chowk, Khadi Machine Chowk to Wadki Nala, Sun City to Nanded City road, Lohegaon to Dhanori, VIT College to Kondhwa Talab, and Wakad to Katraj bypass road.