PMC establishes traffic planning dept. to tackle congestion, coordinate with traffic police

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has established a traffic planning department to address congestion and coordinate with the traffic police. An order to this effect was issued on Friday by municipal commissioner Dr Rajendra Bhosale. Additionally, the department will work in coordination with various agencies such as the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). (FILE PIC)

The municipal commissioner has appointed dedicated officers and staff to the traffic planning department with road department chief superintendent Aniruddha Pawaskar given additional charge as head of this department along with the appointment of seven engineers to support the implementation of traffic-related projects. The Pune police are already working with the PMC to improve traffic conditions in the city.

Nikhil Mijar, traffic planner, said, “The traffic planning department will coordinate with the PMC, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and police commissioner regarding traffic issues. One of the major concerns is the planning of public transport systems such as the Metro, Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), monorail, non-motorised transport (NMT) etc. Also, executive works suggested by the traffic police such as zebra crossings, parking, no parking boards etc.”

“Till date, the road department has been handling traffic-related issues. Now, the PMC’s traffic planning department will work closely with the Pune traffic police and help them to resolve traffic problems in the city,” Mijar said.

The traffic planning department will be responsible for collaborating with the police to enforce traffic rules; and implement key infrastructure projects including sidewalks, cycle tracks, subways, flyovers, grade separators, the metro, and high-capacity mass transit route (HCMTR) on roads with a width of 24 metres and above.”

Additionally, the department will work in coordination with various agencies such as the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), public works department (PWD), irrigation department, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), PMPML and Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) to ensure seamless transport planning and execution. The department will also focus on developing a smooth and efficient transport system by creating the necessary infrastructure for public transport, addressing various transport challenges, formulating policies, and implementing solutions. Furthermore, it will undertake tasks assigned by senior officials to enhance urban mobility.

Key responsibilities:

· Collaborate with the police for enforcement of traffic rules

· Implement projects such as sidewalks, cycle tracks, subways, flyovers, the Metro, and HCMTR on roads with a width of 24 metres and above

· Work with the PMRDA, PWD, irrigation dept., MSEDCL, MSRDC, PMPML, and Maha-Metro for transport planning

· Develop an efficient public transport system

· Build necessary transport infrastructure

· Address traffic challenges, create policies, and implement solutions

· Carry out tasks assigned by senior officials