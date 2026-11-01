PMC extends performance-based road sweeping trial by 9 months

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) standing committee has approved a nine-month extension to its performance-based road sweeping trial, with officials to review its progress every three months.

The extension will help further improve sweeping and waste management in the city. (HT FILE)

Standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale said the extension would help improve road cleanliness and waste management across the city. “Roads are now cleaner. The extension will help further improve sweeping and waste management in the city. Since the system is performance-based, it is easier to monitor the work and take action wherever required,” he said.

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Launched by the civic body’s solid waste management department as a three-month trial, the initiative makes contractors responsible for maintaining cleanliness along assigned road stretches. Their performance is assessed on the quality of work, allowing officials to monitor operations and take action where necessary.

Under the system, each sweeping beat covers 700 metres, with manpower allocated according to the length of the stretch. The PMC also redrew the beats after finding that internal private roads in some large housing societies had been included in areas designated for civic cleaning.

Officials said the trial had improved road cleanliness, with additional manpower strengthening sweeping operations. The extension will allow the civic body to assess contractors’ performance and the system’s effectiveness through quarterly reviews.

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