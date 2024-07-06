Pune civic body functioning without entomologist for 8 years

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), responsible for preventing disease outbreaks in the city, has been operating without a single entomologist for the last eight years. The insect control department of PMC has two posts of entomologist as biologist and fever inspector, which have been vacant for over seven years now. (HT PHOTO)

The current Zika virus disease sporadic cases reported in the city have highlighted the dire need for entomologists who work with healthcare officials to prevent the vector-borne disease outbreak.

Entomologists undertake investigation of outbreaks of vector-borne diseases and recommend appropriate vector control measures. They assess potential vector-borne diseases and their control in areas affected. The entomologist conducts vector-borne diseases detection in mosquito vectors, laboratory and field evaluation of pesticide formulations against vectors and pests of public health importance amongst others.

The insect control department of PMC has two posts of entomologist as biologist and fever inspector, which have been vacant for over seven years now. Diseases like malaria, dengue, filaria, kala-azar, Japanese encephalitis, chikungunya and Zika virus that pose a threat to public health are vector-borne diseases.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer of PMC, said, entomological survey has been started in the affected areas.

“We don’t have an entomologist at PMC, due to which the entomologist from the public health department and their team is helping us in the survey and containment activities,” he said.

Climate change has given rise to increased precipitation, higher temperatures and humidity. These are conditions for mosquitoes to thrive and multiply, which has also led to an increase in vector-borne diseases. With the ongoing monsoon season and nine cases of Zika virus already reported the situation would be challenging for the PMC.

Dr Kalpana Baliwant, health officer PMC, said, “We don’t have an entomologist and there is a shortage of staff in the insect control department of the civic body. A fresh proposal will be put up in front of the commissioner requesting to fill these vacant posts.”

“If the vacant posts are filled it will be helpful for the health department to combat vector-borne diseases. It will also help to predict and monitor vector-borne disease outbreaks in future,” she said.

Prithviraj BP, additional municipal commissioner of PMC, said such an important post cannot be vacant for such a long period.

“I will look into the issue and check why the post is vacant,” he said.