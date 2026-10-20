PMC gets defence land for KP’s North Main Road widening, targets 30-metre width before monsoon

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday took possession of defence land required to widen North Main Road in Koregaon Park, clearing a key hurdle in its plan to ease congestion on the busy stretch connecting the area towards Hadapsar railway station.

The widening is part of the PMC’s plan to tackle traffic congestion on 32 major roads across the city. (FILE)

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The civic body aims to widen the road from its existing 18 metres to 30 metres before the next monsoon. The widening is part of the PMC’s plan to tackle traffic congestion on 32 major roads across the city.

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Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram announced the development in a post on X, thanking the chief minister, the Union Defence Ministry, and defence officials in Pune for their support.

“Today we got the possession of defence land for widening North Main Road connecting Koregaon Park to Hadapsar Railway Station. This is going to give great relief to daily commuters as well as a big boost to connected business establishments. The 15-metre road will now be widened to 30 metres before the next rain,” Ram said.

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{{^usCountry}} The PMC had initiated compulsory land acquisition in September to widen the road. Work is already underway on the carriageway towards Tadigutta Chowk, where the contractor has received a work order. The newly acquired defence land will allow the civic body to take up the remaining widening work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PMC had initiated compulsory land acquisition in September to widen the road. Work is already underway on the carriageway towards Tadigutta Chowk, where the contractor has received a work order. The newly acquired defence land will allow the civic body to take up the remaining widening work. {{/usCountry}}

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As per PMC officials, the project will add at least one lane on either side, improving traffic flow along the stretch between Westin Hotel Chowk and Tadigutta Chowk, which is covered by the approved development plan.

North Main Road is a prominent commercial and residential corridor, lined with cafes, pubs, boutiques and housing complexes. It also provides access to the Osho International Meditation Resort. The widening is expected to ease daily congestion and improve access for residents, visitors and businesses, they said.

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