The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has made it mandatory for developers and builders in 32 merged villages to ensure adequate water supply to residents until the civic body provides water at sufficient pressure, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the PMC, the condition applies to the 32 villages merged with the civic limits on October 4, 2017, and June 30, 2021. (HT)

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The revised policy issued by the civic body on October 12 seeks to fix accountability for water shortages in housing projects and prevent residents from bearing the cost of private tankers.

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Under the new policy, developers must submit a revised undertaking along with their building permission proposals, committing to arrange water at their own expense until the PMC’s supply becomes adequate.

According to the PMC, the condition applies to the 32 villages merged with the civic limits on October 4, 2017, and June 30, 2021. Although developers were earlier required to give written undertakings assuring adequate water supply, residents have complained that builders often fail to honour these commitments after selling the flats, leaving housing societies to pay for tankers, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, the PMC’s building permission department had issued warnings to developers, but gaps in the earlier policy made it difficult for the administration to fix responsibility and take firm action. Mayor Manjusha Nagpure had also directed the administration to frame a revised policy during a general body meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, the PMC’s building permission department had issued warnings to developers, but gaps in the earlier policy made it difficult for the administration to fix responsibility and take firm action. Mayor Manjusha Nagpure had also directed the administration to frame a revised policy during a general body meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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City engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar issued the circular formalising the changes. “Gaps in the undertakings submitted by developers regarding water supply in the merged villages made it difficult to fix their responsibility. The civic administration was consequently facing residents’ anger. We have now framed a revised policy to address these shortcomings,” Pawaskar said.

The merged villages include Mhalunge, Sus, Kirkatwadi, Pisoli, Kondhwe-Dhawade, Kopre, Nanded, Khadakwasla, Mundhwa, Manjari, Narhe, Mantarwadi, Holkarwadi, Handewadi, Wadachiwadi, Shewalewadi, Mangdewadi, Wadgaonsheri, Nandoshi and Bhilarewadi amongst others.

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The revised condition is intended to ensure that residents are not left to arrange and pay for water independently while awaiting adequate municipal supply. Its effectiveness will depend on the PMC enforcing the undertakings and holding developers accounPMC makes developers responsible for water supply in 32 merged villagestable for non-compliance, said officials.