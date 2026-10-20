PMC orders surprise checks of 950 private hospitals over treatment rate displays; activists claim rules remain on paper

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday directed all ward medical officers to conduct surprise inspections of all private hospitals in their jurisdictions to check whether treatment rates are prominently displayed in Marathi and English, following a state government directive aimed at curbing overcharging and billing disputes. However, health activists claim the rules remain on paper.

The state government earlier in a circular issued on October 16. (FILE)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The PMC health department has as many as 950 private hospitals and clinics registered under the Maharashtra Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1949.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The state government earlier in a circular issued on October 16, stated that the rates of medical services and available facilities specified under Schedule III of the Maharashtra Nursing Homes Registration Rules, 2021, must be prominently displayed in a manner visible to everyone visiting the hospital. Besides, the list of rates must be displayed at prominent, clearly visible and easily accessible locations within hospital premises and must be updated immediately whenever charges are revised.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health chief of PMC, has issued an order to all 15 ward offices and instructed officials to ensure strict compliance with the government rule.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The ward medical officers have been asked to conduct surprise inspections and focus on whether hospitals have displayed the prescribed tariffs in both languages at locations easily visible to patients and visitors. Action will be taken against the respective hospital as per rules if violations are found,” said Devkar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The ward medical officers have been asked to conduct surprise inspections and focus on whether hospitals have displayed the prescribed tariffs in both languages at locations easily visible to patients and visitors. Action will be taken against the respective hospital as per rules if violations are found,” said Devkar. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Health activist Dr Abhijit More of Jan Aarogya Abhiyan said the local body has failed to implement the rules on the ground.

“The PMC officials don’t go on the ground and conduct inspections of hospitals, and only officials’ orders are issued. The ground verification of the hospitals should happen. The PMC should check these rules during renewal of the Nursing home licences. We have hardly seen any action taken by the civic body against any hospital for failure to follow the rules,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}