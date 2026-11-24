The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has removed 13 unauthorised hoardings in the Wanowrie ward office jurisdiction during an overnight anti-encroachment operation; taking the total number of illegal hoardings removed across the city to 46 in the past five days.

The civic administration has intensified its crackdown on illegal advertisements, hoardings, and structures. (HT) more less

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The drive was carried out from 11 pm on Sunday to 8.30 am on Monday at Welcome Chowk and Sanvidhan Chowk. The operation was conducted in the presence of deputy commissioner (sky sign department) Sandip Kadam and assistant commissioners, following directions from the municipal commissioner.

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The civic administration has intensified its crackdown on illegal advertisements, hoardings, and structures. “Unauthorised hoardings will not be allowed to occupy public spaces which also poses a safety hazard to citizens,” Kadam said.

Seven shops in Warje-Karvenagar sealed over license violations

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday sealed seven shops near Khanduji Baba Chowk in Deccan for violating the terms of their licenses. The action was part of the civic body’s intensified anti-encroachment drive, which cleared around 2.11 lakh square feet of encroachments across the city, targeting illegal structures on roads, footpaths, and front- and side- margins.

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{{^usCountry}} The anti-encroachment team also took action at Congress Bhavan and removed illegal sheet-metal sheds spread over around 6,500 square feet. Four iron counters and one steel counter were also removed; said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The anti-encroachment team also took action at Congress Bhavan and removed illegal sheet-metal sheds spread over around 6,500 square feet. Four iron counters and one steel counter were also removed; said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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Assistant ward commissioner Asmita Tambe of the Warje-Karvenagar ward office said that the shops were authorised establishments but had violated the terms and conditions of the Street Vendors Act, 2014. “Shop owners must operate only within the areas legally permitted to them and conduct the business for which they have been granted licenses. They cannot carry out activities that are not covered by their licenses. All seven shops were legal and authorised establishments,” she said.