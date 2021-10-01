PMC standing committee clears land for Kalyaninagar, Yerawada Metro stations

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) standing committee on Thursday approved 397 square metres of land for metro stations at Kalyaninagar and Yerawada.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “The cost of the land as per the ready reckoner rate is ₹2 crore. PMC has rented it to the Metre for Re1 per annum for the next 30 years.”

Rs18.58 crore to invest in smartwatches

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) standing committee on Thursday cleared ₹18.58 crore to invest in smartwatches for all civic employees sweeping roads and collecting garbage.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “Pune Smart city will fund ₹11.76 crore and the rest of the money, ₹6.81 crore, we will get from the finance commission.”

As per the proposal cleared by the standing committee, the smartwatches will allow PMC officers to track the movement of employees, and also enable functions like attendance and billing.

Additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar said, “In the existing system employees have physically sign in before starting the work, and at the time a shift. This will now change, with the smartwatch used as the device to track attendance.”

NDA structure cleared

The standing committee also gave its nod for the construction of a unity by the National Defence Academy (NDA) at the cost of ₹16.4 crore. The NDA had given its land for a multi-level flyover at Chandni chowk and as payment, NDA demanded that a building be constructed for its use by the PMC. The money for the construction will come from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the agency involved in the construction of the flyover