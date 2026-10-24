Pune: With Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) ordering swimming pools to shut next week as part of water conservation measures, civic officials are grappling with another challenge — finding ways to reuse the large quantities of chlorinated water left in the pools.

PMC struggles to find ways to reuse pool water amid closure orders

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This week, a delegation of pool operators met civic officials and aired these issues, with PMC now planning a meeting on October 27 to take a final call on additional water cuts in city.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The civic administration had earlier directed swimming pools and car wash centres to remain closed amid concerns over below-normal rainfall and declining reservoir storage. However, officials are yet to determine how the water in swimming pools can be put to alternative use, given that chlorinated water cannot be used for drinking, routine domestic activities or watering plants without appropriate treatment. It can be used for construction purpose for which PMC on October 7 issued directives to all developers in the city to stop using potable water and instead utilise treated water.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Pavneet Kaur, additional municipal commissioner, PMC, said the civic body received a representation from swimming pool owners stating that since only 10%-20% of the water is changed periodically, they could be allowed to operate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pavneet Kaur, additional municipal commissioner, PMC, said the civic body received a representation from swimming pool owners stating that since only 10%-20% of the water is changed periodically, they could be allowed to operate. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“There is a drought in the state and PMC has already implemented 10% of water cuts. However, as per the government resolution (GR), the district collector can decide the water cuts depending on the situation. The Pune collector has already told us to implement 20% cuts,” she said.

Kaur further informed that the PMC will meet the district collector on October 27 to decide further water cuts, during which they will consider the pool owners’ representation.

“Even the 20% of water is important at this point. Also, water gets wasted due to leakages in the pools’ old pipelines. We have appealed to the public to conserve water and avoid swimming pools. “We will find a solution for where the swimming pool water should be utilised,” she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials said pool water is largely recycled every week by operators. “When the pools are closed, we will have large quantities of water and we are trying to figure out various ways to reuse it,” said Santosh Tengale, PMC deputy municipal commissioner and head of the sports department.

The PMC operates 35 swimming pools across the city, of which 20 are currently operational. All these pools are managed by private operators.

PMC standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale directed officials on Thursday to issue notices and take action against swimming pools and car wash centres found operating despite the restrictions.

Bhimale asked civic officials to visit the establishments and ensure compliance with the closure orders. He also directed the administration to submit an action-taken report at the next standing committee meeting.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The PMC began a citywide water supply shutdown every Thursday from October 15 as part of its conservation efforts. The state government has directed local bodies to reduce water consumption by at least 10% from October 16 and ensure that available water stocks last until August 31, 2027.