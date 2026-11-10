PMC takes no action against firecracker violations despite ban on public spaces

Despite prohibiting the bursting of firecrackers in public spaces during Diwali, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has not taken any action against violations this year. Civic officials said enforcement would be initiated only after receiving complaints from citizens, adding that no dedicated team had been deployed to monitor compliance.

The civic body has not initiated suo motu action against violators or appointed a special team to monitor compliance. (HT)

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The approach has raised questions about the implementation of the order, particularly as Diwali fell on a Sunday, when civic staff were unavailable for enforcement. Citizens reporting violations could therefore also face delays in getting the administration to act.

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On November 6, the PMC issued an order prohibiting the bursting of firecrackers on public roads, at junctions, in lanes, on footpaths, in gardens, on terraces and balconies, and at other public places where it could inconvenience people or obstruct traffic.

However, the civic body has not initiated suo motu action against violators or appointed a special team to monitor compliance. Madhav Jagtap, head of the PMC’s environment department, said the administration had not received any complaints by Sunday evening.

“We have not taken any action so far. Action will be initiated only if we receive complaints from citizens. However, no complaints have been received so far,” Jagtap said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the civic body would initially prioritise public awareness over enforcement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the civic body would initially prioritise public awareness over enforcement. {{/usCountry}}

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“This is the first year that such orders have been issued. We have not taken suo motu action this year. Initially, we will focus on creating public awareness and start taking action from next year,” he said.

The lack of enforcement comes amid concerns over Pune’s air quality and fire safety during the festive period. The fire brigade department has received more than 90 complaints of fire-related incidents.