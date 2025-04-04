PMRDA sets April 8 deadline for hoarding regularisation

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has given hoarding- owners and companies time till April 8 to submit proposals for regularisation failing which unauthorised hoardings will be removed. The PMRDA has also set a two-day deadline for hoarding- owners to remove dangerous hoardings near major traffic areas. Last year, the PMRDA had surveyed and found 1,000 illegal hoardings put up without proper permission and by December 2024, 24 of them had been demolished. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The decision was taken at a meeting held on Thursday, March 3, at the PMRDA’s Akurdi office chaired by joint commissioner Dr Dipti Suryavanshi-Patil with officials and representatives of hoarding associations in attendance.

Dr Suryavanshi-Patil said, “We have given a directive to hoarding owners that they must submit a list of permissions by April 8. If not, all hoardings will be considered illegal and removed. Erecting new hoardings without approval is strictly prohibited, and unauthorised installations will be dismantled. The PMRDA has also directed that no single structure should hold multiple hoardings.”

“We have also instructed that hoardings should not be placed within reserved road lanes (ROW) or road lines in urban areas. Any violations will lead to strict action. To enhance safety, existing hoardings must be covered with tarpaulin or wind-blocking boards. In case of accidents related to hoardings, responsibility will rest with the hoarding owners, advertisers, and landowners,” she said.

Last year, the PMRDA had surveyed and found 1,000 illegal hoardings put up without proper permission and by December 2024, 24 of them had been demolished.

Now due to unpredictable weather and strong winds, the PMRDA has ordered removal of unsafe hoardings near major traffic areas within two days failing which strict action will be taken and owners will be held responsible for any accidents. The PMRDA has identified accident-prone areas, national and state highways, major traffic roads such as Pune-Satara Road, Paud Road, Hadapsar Dive Ghat, Pune-Solapur Road, Pune-Nashik Road, Pune-Nagar Road, Sus Road (Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur stretch) and heavy traffic areas such as Hinjewadi, Wagholi, Manjari and Narhe.

PMRDA directives to hoarding owners

* Unsafe hoardings near major traffic areas must be removed within two days else owners will face action.

* Hoardings along all national highways, state roads, and major roads such as Pune-Satara Road, Paud Road, Hadapsar Dive Ghat, Pune-Solapur Road, Pune-Nashik Road, Pune-Nagar Road, Sus Road (Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur stretch) must be removed. Additionally, hoardings in heavy traffic areas like Hinjewadi, Haveli taluka, Wagholi, Manjari, and Narhe should also be taken down.

* April 8 is the deadline for hoarding owners to submit proposals for regularisation else unauthorised hoardings will be removed.

* No new hoardings without prior approval; unauthorised ones will be dismantled.

* Only one hoarding per structure; multiple hoardings on a single frame are prohibited.

* No hoardings in reserved road lanes (ROW) or road lines in urban areas.

* Safety compliance: Hoardings must be covered with tarpaulin or wind-blocking boards.

* Accident liability will rest on hoarding owners, advertisers, and landowners.