Pune: In a joint operation to improve safety on the accident-prone Navale bridge stretch, Pune police and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have launched action against commercial establishments that have illegally created entry and exit points by breaching the highway median. The unauthorised openings made by several shops, hotels and lodges allow vehicles to directly enter the high-speed corridor, creating a significant risk of collisions. Police, NHAI move against illegal highway openings near Navale bridge

The enforcement drive began on Tuesday against the backdrop of an accident a fortnight ago that claimed eight persons. Senior inspector Sharad Zine of Ambegaon Police Station said a survey is underway from the Dari Pool stretch, covering the entire Navale bridge corridor.

“We are checking and documenting all illegal entry and exit points created by commercial establishments along the bypass. Violators have broken the median or made gaps in the divider, allowing vehicles to enter the main highway,” he said.

“We have issued notices to seven commercial establishments since Tuesday, directing them to immediately repair the damage caused to the divider,” he said.

Commuters and residents have welcomed the action, calling it long overdue.

“We daily see vehicles shooting onto the highway from these illegal openings. It’s shocking that hotels and shops had broken the divider. It’s extremely risky, especially for two-wheeler riders,” said Sagar Pardeshi, a daily commuter from Narhe.

Another resident, Jyoti Mane, said monitoring must continue. “Repairing the divider is good, but violators will reopen the same gaps after a few weeks if enforcement is not consistent,” she said.

A senior NHAI official said, “The stretch is classified as high-risk due to a history of major crashes. When commercial establishments illegally breach the median, it disrupts traffic flow and increases the chance of side-impact and head-on collisions. Our engineering team has identified several such points. Along with the police, we are sealing these openings, rebuilding the dividers with reinforced material, and installing warning signage where needed. Access control is essential for safety, and we cannot allow any encroachment on national highways.”