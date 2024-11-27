Power line obstructs completion of Vitthalwadi-Funtime flyover project

A 132-kilowatt power line running perpendicular to the Vithalwadi-Funtime flyover under construction on Sinhagad Road has delayed the completion of the project since past three months. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has coordinated with the power utility to resolve the issue and resume work. (HT PHOTO)

The high-voltage line, managed by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), needs to be raised above the level of the flyover at Hingne Chowk as only the portion where the wires pass this stretch remains to be constructed. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has coordinated with the power utility to resolve the issue and resume work.

Key plan

The Vitthalwadi-Funtime flyover is a vital project aimed at addressing traffic congestion on Sinhagad Road. The two-kilometre stretch is part of a broader infrastructure initiative that includes the construction of another flyover from Dhayari to Swargate, passing through Rajaram Bridge Chowk. The flyover’s remaining work includes completing the ramps on both sides of the flyover, which is expected to be done by the end of December 2024.

Obstruction at Hingne Chowk

The overhead power cable at Hingne Chowk not only obstructs the construction of the flyover, but also intersects with the proposed metro line that will run above the bridge. To resolve this, the power line must be raised to a height of 39 metres to facilitate both the flyover and the metro infrastructure.

Power line work

Manisha Shekatkar, head, PMC Electricity Department, said, “The work of raising the height of power line will begin on November 27, 2024. A five-day block has been secured from MSEDCL to execute the task in stages. Due to delays in securing the approvals and blocks from MSEDCL, the girder installation for the flyover at Hingne Chowk has been on hold.

Inauguration plan

PMC plans to inaugurate the flyover on January 26, 2025, aligning with Republic Day celebrations. Initially, the target for completion was set for March 2025, but the accelerated pace of work has made it possible to prepone the opening date.