President flags drought concerns in Maharashtra at Nashik Kumbh launch

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday expressed concern over drought conditions in parts of the country, including Maharashtra, as she attended the official commencement of the 21-month-long Simhastha Kumbh Mela at Ramkund in Nashik and Kushavarta Tirth in Trimbakeshwar.

Governor Verma described the Kumbh Mela as a grand convergence of faith that transcended caste, religious and social boundaries. (PTI)

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Addressing a gathering on the banks of the Godavari at Ramkund in the evening, Murmu said people across the world were facing hardships due to extreme climatic conditions.

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Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, and several state ministers were present.

“In our country, people, especially the farmers’ fraternity, are distressed following drought in some regions, including Maharashtra. Both the Union and the state governments are working overtime to mitigate the sufferings of those impacted by drought, including the farmers and provide necessary assistance to them,” said the President.

Murmu also stressed the need to protect the environment and maintain cleanliness.

“My appeal to the people of the country is that they must both individually and collectively work to preserve the environment. I am confident that the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh would set a new benchmark by integrating environmental conservation, cleanliness and effective waste management,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Lauding Maharashtra’s economic development, Murmu described the state as an industrial powerhouse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lauding Maharashtra’s economic development, Murmu described the state as an industrial powerhouse. {{/usCountry}}

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“Maharashtra’s contribution to the country’s total industrial production is about 15%. At present, India is the world’s fastest-growing major economy. Behind this success lies a very significant contribution from Maharashtra,” she said.

The President said the Kumbh congregations held on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar, at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, on the banks of the Shipra in Ujjain and along the Godavari in Nashik were renowned across the world.

“For centuries, the continuous organisation of these congregations stands as proof of the strength of our country’s mythological, historical, cultural, social, and spiritual traditions,” she said, describing the Kumbh Mela as a celebration of eternal cultural values, social harmony and positive transformation.

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Governor Verma described the Kumbh Mela as a grand convergence of faith that transcended caste, religious and social boundaries.

“The state government is committed to organising a grand, clean, safe, and eco-friendly Kumbh Mela, with a special emphasis on cleaning the Godavari River,” he said.

Chief minister Fadnavis said the large-scale infrastructure projects being implemented for the Kumbh would transform Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.

“I am sure that the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela will be grand and divine. The projects will completely transform the landscape of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar,” he said.

Shinde said development works worth ₹35,000 crore underway in the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar region would provide a long-term economic and infrastructural boost, strengthen the local economy and create opportunities for workers.

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Flag hoisting by Murmu and Fadnavis

Earlier in the day, Murmu ceremonially hoisted the Dharma Dhwaj (sacred flag) at Ramkund, while Fadnavis hoisted the flag at Kushavarta Tirth in Trimbakeshwar. The ceremonies took place simultaneously at 12.02 pm, the auspicious moment marking Jupiter’s entry into the zodiac sign of Leo.

The flag hoisting marked the official commencement of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. Kumbh Mela authorities estimate that 12 crore devotees will visit the two locations, with the bulk of the footfall expected between July and September next year, when the three Shahi Snans (royal baths) are scheduled.

Murmu and Fadnavis performed customary religious rituals, including the worship of the flagpoles and flags before the hoisting. Murmu also offered prayers at the Godavari temple.

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The President inaugurated the Kumbh Mela song, unveiled the official website and released special postage stamps featuring Ram Tirtha in Nashik and Kushavarta Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar.

Sadhus from the three Vaishnav Akhadas attended the flag-hoisting ceremony at Ramkund, while representatives of the 10 Shaiva Akhadas were present at Kushavarta Tirth in Trimbakeshwar.

Grand preparations

The grand opening transformed Ramkund and Trimbakeshwar into a sea of colour. The ghats at Ramkund and Kushavarta Tirth were decked with colourful flowers, while separate enclosures were set up at both venues for sadhus, elected representatives, the media and devotees.

Hundreds of saffron flags lined the streets of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, while hoardings welcoming President Murmu dotted the Nashik skyline. At night, Ramkund and Kushavarta Tirth were illuminated with dazzling, multi-coloured decorative lights.

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Besides the large gathering of sadhus, hundreds of local residents turned up at both venues to witness the historic occasion.

Priests had begun performing religious rituals at both locations well before the flag-hoisting ceremonies. Murmu and Fadnavis also performed puja before hoisting the sacred flags.

Historic Maha Aarti

As many as 6,233 tribal participants, including women, performed a Maha Aarti on the banks of the Godavari at Ramkund in the evening in the presence of Murmu and other dignitaries. The event was organised as part of the commencement celebrations of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

The event entered the Guinness World Records, with the organisation’s representative, Rishikesh Nag, announcing the achievement at the venue.

The participants, drawn from 650 villages across rural Nashik, performed the aarti for around 20 minutes amid the chanting of Vedic mantras.

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