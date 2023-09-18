Proud to be associated with RSS, need to counter leftist narrative: JNU VC Shantishree Pandit

Pune (L to R) RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat, JNU V-C Shantishree Pandit and author Abhijit Jog during the book publication at Symboisis College on S B road on Sunday. (KALPESH NUKTE/ HT PHOTO)

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Santishree Pandit on Sunday said while she is proud to be a Hindu and her association with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), there is a need to counter left narrative.

Pandit was speaking at a book launch function where she shared the dais with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The V-C, who wrote a preface to the book titled “Jagala Pokharnari davi Walwi” (Leftist termite burrowing the world) written by Abhijit Jog, said that there was a need to respect Indian culture and tradition.

“I am proud to be a Hindu and belong to the Sangh. We need narrative power to counter the leftist propaganda. A counter-narrative needs to be nurtured to fight the left.”

Recalling the challenges faced during her stint at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), she said, “Going by the troubles I faced here, I would state that there are more leftists in Pune University than JNU where they are openly seen and not that much visible in Pune University.”

Pandit was a Political Science professor at SPPU before she was selected as JNU V-C by the Ministry of Education. Pandit, 61, is the first woman head of the prestigious institution.

Recalling her childhood association with RSS-affiliated organisations, Pandit said, “I got my sanskars (values) from the RSS , and I am proud to say that I belong to the Sangh (RSS) and I am proud to say that I am a Hindu. I do not hesitate at all.”

According to her, the leftists through their cultural Marxism have brought cancer culture where a strong counter is needed. “Similarly, history has been weaponised through selective interpretation where facts are conveniently ignored,” she said.

She also took a dig at the Supreme Court and said that the court was opened on Saturday to grant bail to activist Teesta Setalvad.

Bhagwat in his speech asserted a need to set a counter-narrative to combat the “leftist narrative” which, according to him is a cause for “confusion and chaos” in the country.

“The setup of the leftist ideology is nothing but an illusion which is leading to confusion and chaos in the country and this needs to be dealt with counter-narrative,” Bhagwat said on Sunday at a book launch function.

He further said that despite these ideological challenges, India’s resurgence is inevitable. The enemy has set a trap, and we must walk through it because there is no other viable path. This battle revolves around narrative—the creation and manipulation of illusions. The concept of Left and Right didn’t originate here; it was imported from outside.

“They consider themselves as the god and amassed power. They are arrogant and want to create their own domination. They are anti-scientific, which is the trap based on half-truths,” the RSS chief stated.

Author Abhijit Jog warned about the dangers of leftist ideology and stated that the weaponisation of language was the tool of leftists who are associated with fascism and Nazism. Describing the left to be violent, he said that it sowed the seeds of anarchy and chaos in the country.

“The left exploits the masses in the name of Samta, Shoshan, and Mukti which is a plot to deceive and mislead the masses. They believe in creating anarchy and using violence to achieve their ends. Keeping conflict alive is the strategy of the left and India is under the biggest threat of cultural Marxism,” Jog opined.