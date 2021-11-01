PUMTA plans alternate routes ahead of SPPU flyover construction

PUNE: The Pune Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (PUMTA) has planned various measures to ensure the smooth flow of traffic at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) chowk once construction of the proposed multilevel flyover along with the third metro line begins.

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao on October 26 chaired a meeting with the authorities of various agencies including PUMTA when a detailed plan was discussed for traffic diversion, opening of alternate routes, broadening of roads, and relocation of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus stops on Ganeshkhind road which have been riddled with traffic jams. “We conducted a meeting of PUMTA and discussed measures to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. A draft comprising various measures has been prepared,” said Rao on Monday.

PUMTA has approved two circular routes proposed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). The first is from Senapati Bapat chowk (Ganeshkhind road) to Dhotre path to Vitthalrao Tukaram Bhosale chowk to Senapati Bapat road to Senapati Bapat chowk (Ganeshkhind road). The second is from University chowk to Pashan road to Abhimanshri road to Baner road to University road.

PUMTA has also asked civic and related authorities to open and prepare alternate roads for traffic movement through this area. This includes opening DP road through Sindh society to connect Baner and Aundh; opening Ganesh galli road towards the university for four-wheelers; allowing general traffic towards Khadki railway station and range hill through the university campus and so on. PUMTA has directed other agencies as well to prepare and broaden roads.

Ahead of the construction of the flyover, the location of PMPML bus stops is likely to change. Also, movement of heavy vehicles on Ganeshkhind road, which is currently allowed between 10pm and 6am, could be completely stopped once construction begins. The previous flyover at University chowk was demolished more than a year ago to erect a new multilevel flyover along with the third metro line. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and PMRDA had given their nod for this. A year since the demolition of the old flyover however and construction of the multilevel flyover has not yet started. University chowk lies on the busiest routes in the city and commuters almost always face traffic woes here.

Earlier, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had said in Pune that construction of the multilevel flyover at University chowk would begin soon after Diwali. He had also directed PUMTA to design a plan to ease traffic congestion when construction work began. However as of now, no specific date for commencement of work has been declared.