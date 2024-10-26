Menu Explore
Pune airport expands domestic, int’l flights

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 26, 2024 06:18 AM IST

According to information provided by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Pune, the carrier has added additional flights to destinations such as Chennai, Indore, Ahmedabad, and Dehradun. Pune Airport is presently connected directly to 35 domestic destinations

Pune Airport’s winter schedule for the year 2024-25 has been announced, and Indigo Airlines has launched a daily direct connection to Bhopal.

In addition, Air India Express will begin direct flights from Pune to Chennai and Kochi. “My hometown is Chennai, and there used to be few direct flights from Pune to Chennai. (HT PHOTO)
Pune Airport is presently connected directly to 35 domestic destinations.

In addition, Air India Express will begin direct flights from Pune to Chennai and Kochi. “My hometown is Chennai, and there used to be few direct flights from Pune to Chennai. So now that Air India is launching direct flights from Pune, it will be good for many of us,” said Shruti Iyer, an IT professional based in Pune.

“In international routes, Indigo and Air India Express are launching international operations from Pune Airport and direct flights from Pune to Bangkok. Indigo is also commencing direct flights from Pune to Dubai Airport. Now, Pune Airport is directly connected to three international destinations: Singapore, Dubai, and Bangkok,” stated Santosh Dhoke, Pune Airport director.

