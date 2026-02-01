Pune among worst-hit regions for extra-pulmonary TB in Maharashtra

Pune: The Pune region has reported the highest concentration of extra-pulmonary tuberculosis (EPTB) cases in Maharashtra, making it one of the worst-affected areas in the state, according to data released by the public health department. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) alone reported 3,795 EPTB cases, the highest count reported by any municipal corporation in the state, followed by Thane (3,212) and Pune Rural (2,300) with Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) count at 1,391 cases. Pune district accounted for 6,486 EPTB cases, the highest for any district in the state in 2025. Pune region has reported the highest concentration of extra-pulmonary tuberculosis cases in Maharashtra, making it one of the worst-affected areas in the state. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to officials, in 2023, EPTB accounted for 36% of the state’s total TB cases, rising to 38.2% in 2024 and nearly 40% in 2025. While total TB cases in Maharashtra declined to 1.92 lakh in 2025 from 2.16 lakh in 2024, the burden of EPTB has remained high, pointing to a shift in the pattern of the disease, they said.

Dr Prashant Bothe, city TB officer, PMC, said, “Extra-pulmonary TB cases are increasingly being detected because of active screening and improved diagnostic facilities. Timely identification and treatment help prevent complications and ensure better treatment outcomes for patients.”

TB is an infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which spreads when an infected person expels the bacteria through the mouth or nose. It mainly affects the lungs but can also affect other parts of the body. When the bacillus affects other parts of the body (pleura, lymph nodes, abdomen, genitourinary tract, skin, joints and bones, or meninges) it is called EPTB. EPTB can infect virtually every other organ in the body.

Dr Rajratna Waghmare, joint director (tuberculosis and leprosy), Maharashtra, said the rising share of extra-pulmonary TB is a concern as such cases are often difficult to detect and are diagnosed late. He said the central TB division regularly updates treatment and detection protocols. “Early screening, improved diagnostic capacity and greater awareness among clinicians and the public have helped us identify these cases in time. As a result, there have been no or hardly any deaths reported among EPTB patients,” said Dr Waghmare.

According to doctors, EPTB symptoms vary depending on the affected organ and common symptoms include fever, night sweats, fatigue, and weight loss, plus localised issues like back pain (spine), swollen glands (lymph nodes), headaches/confusion (brain), abdominal pain (abdomen), or blood in urine (kidneys), differing from typical lung affected TB by affecting systems outside the lungs.