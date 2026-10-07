Pune awaits Maha order before deciding on weekly water cuts

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) awaits a written order from the state government before deciding on weekly water cuts from October 16; water supply department officials said on Tuesday.

The civic administration has been considering a day-long water cut every week from October to conserve water for the summer months. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Water supply department chief Nandkishor Jagtap said that the civic body cannot take a decision till such time it receives the state’s written directive. “Until the municipal corporation receives a written order from the state government, a decision on water cuts cannot be taken,” Jagtap said.

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Earlier on Monday, water resources minister Girish Mahajan had announced that water cuts will be imposed across the state, including local bodies, from October 15.

The proposed cuts come despite the Khadakwasla dam system having received good rainfall this year. The four dams — Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar — are currently reported to be 100% full.

PMC officials said that while the combined storage of the four dams is around one TMC lower than the corresponding period last year, the available stock is expected to last till the end of July 2027 with proper planning by the water resources department and PMC.

The civic administration has been considering a day-long water cut every week from October to conserve water for the summer months. Officials said that such planning can help ensure adequate water availability for Pune through the summer.

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{{^usCountry}} Jagtap said that the PMC will examine the issue after receiving the state government’s written order and take a decision within a week. “Once the written order is received from the state government, the PMC will consider the issue and take a decision within a week,” Jagtap said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jagtap said that the PMC will examine the issue after receiving the state government’s written order and take a decision within a week. “Once the written order is received from the state government, the PMC will consider the issue and take a decision within a week,” Jagtap said. {{/usCountry}}

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The decision is expected to be taken after discussions between mayor Manjusha Nagpure and municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram. Nagpure has returned from an overseas visit to Japan, while Ram is currently abroad; officials said. Jagtap also said that the civic administration is prepared to implement a weekly water supply shutdown if required as part of its water conservation plan.