Pune court allows parents to file compensation claim over son’s 2020 death

Although a couple who lost their only son in a road accident during the Covid-19 pandemic approached the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) Pune for compensation after a delay of two years, nine months and seven days; the tribunal has allowed them to pursue the compensation claim despite the wait. In a relief to the couple, the tribunal held that the six-month limitation period introduced through the 2019 amendment to the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) does not apply to accidents that occurred before April 1, 2022.

Opposing the application, the KSRTC argued that the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, prescribes a six-month limitation period from the date of the accident for filing compensation claims. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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“The accident dated November 10, 2020 will not attract the Amendment Act, 2019 and therefore, the mandatory period of limitation for six months is not applicable to the claim petitions based upon the date of the accident that occurred before March 31, 2022,” the tribunal observed.

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MACT member Shridhar K Dhekale passed the order on November 2, allowing an application filed by Mohan Vitthal Kadam and his wife Kalpana, residents of Daundaj village in Purandar taluka, seeking condonation of the delay in filing their claim. Their son, Adesh Mohan Kadam, died on November 10, 2020, after a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus (KA-36-F-1523) hit him. He suffered a grievous head injury to which he succumbed.

The parents subsequently sought compensation under section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act from the KSRTC and the bus driver, Rachappa Gorappa Angadi. However, they approached the tribunal after a delay of two years, nine months and seven days, prompting them to seek condonation of the delay. In their application, the couple said that Adesh was their only son and his sudden death had caused them severe mental and emotional trauma. They submitted that they could not immediately approach an advocate following the accident and that the advocate they subsequently engaged also died during the Covid-19 pandemic.

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{{^usCountry}} Opposing the application, the KSRTC argued that the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, prescribes a six-month limitation period from the date of the accident for filing compensation claims. It contended that the law does not provide for condonation of delay and sought rejection of the application. The tribunal examined successive amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act to determine whether or not the limitation provision was applicable to the case. Eventually, the tribunal held that since Adesh’s death had occurred in November 2020, the 1994 amendment which removed the six-month limitation period would govern the claim. Consequently, the six-month restriction introduced in 2019 could not be applied retrospectively to the accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Opposing the application, the KSRTC argued that the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, prescribes a six-month limitation period from the date of the accident for filing compensation claims. It contended that the law does not provide for condonation of delay and sought rejection of the application. The tribunal examined successive amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act to determine whether or not the limitation provision was applicable to the case. Eventually, the tribunal held that since Adesh’s death had occurred in November 2020, the 1994 amendment which removed the six-month limitation period would govern the claim. Consequently, the six-month restriction introduced in 2019 could not be applied retrospectively to the accident. {{/usCountry}}

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