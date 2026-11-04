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Pune court allows parents to file compensation claim over son’s 2020 death

The parents subsequently sought compensation under section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act from the KSRTC and the bus driver, Rachappa Gorappa Angadi

Published on: Nov 4, 2026, 07:33:40 IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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Although a couple who lost their only son in a road accident during the Covid-19 pandemic approached the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) Pune for compensation after a delay of two years, nine months and seven days; the tribunal has allowed them to pursue the compensation claim despite the wait. In a relief to the couple, the tribunal held that the six-month limitation period introduced through the 2019 amendment to the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) does not apply to accidents that occurred before April 1, 2022.

Opposing the application, the KSRTC argued that the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, prescribes a six-month limitation period from the date of the accident for filing compensation claims. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Opposing the application, the KSRTC argued that the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, prescribes a six-month limitation period from the date of the accident for filing compensation claims. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“The accident dated November 10, 2020 will not attract the Amendment Act, 2019 and therefore, the mandatory period of limitation for six months is not applicable to the claim petitions based upon the date of the accident that occurred before March 31, 2022,” the tribunal observed.

MACT member Shridhar K Dhekale passed the order on November 2, allowing an application filed by Mohan Vitthal Kadam and his wife Kalpana, residents of Daundaj village in Purandar taluka, seeking condonation of the delay in filing their claim. Their son, Adesh Mohan Kadam, died on November 10, 2020, after a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus (KA-36-F-1523) hit him. He suffered a grievous head injury to which he succumbed.

The parents subsequently sought compensation under section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act from the KSRTC and the bus driver, Rachappa Gorappa Angadi. However, they approached the tribunal after a delay of two years, nine months and seven days, prompting them to seek condonation of the delay. In their application, the couple said that Adesh was their only son and his sudden death had caused them severe mental and emotional trauma. They submitted that they could not immediately approach an advocate following the accident and that the advocate they subsequently engaged also died during the Covid-19 pandemic.

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