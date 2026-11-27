The attack on murder accused Mandar Kiwale outside Shivajinagar court was allegedly planned within 48 hours after assailants learnt of his hearing, Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said on Thursday. Police have arrested eight of the nine suspects and are probing the contract money and weapon funding.

A forensic official inspects the site outside the Pune District and Sessions Court after a murder-case accused was allegedly attacked with sharp weapons and firearms, in Pune, Maharashtra, Wednesday. (PTI) more less

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The attack occurred on Wednesday near Gate No. 4 after Kiwale, who had been released on bail on November 21 in the 2025 Shubham Chavan murder case, attended a hearing. Assailants allegedly opened fire, chased him toward Civil Court Metro station, and attacked him with sharp weapons, leaving him with grievous hand injuries.

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The investigation has been handed over to deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Gohar Hasan for supervision.

“The accused did not know where Kiwale was staying after he was released on bail. However, they came to know that he had a court date and would be visiting the court premises. Once they received this information, they planned the attack within two days and executed it,” Kumar said.

“Those who had given the contract had decided on a certain amount of money and had paid part of it. The accused purchased some weapons using that money. Once all the accused are taken into custody, a detailed investigation will establish further details,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Kumar said, “Eight out of the nine accused are currently in our custody. There is a possibility that some other persons were also involved in this incident. We are investigating that aspect as well.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kumar said, “Eight out of the nine accused are currently in our custody. There is a possibility that some other persons were also involved in this incident. We are investigating that aspect as well.” {{/usCountry}}

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6 accused remanded in police custody till Dec 2

The Pune police have recovered two country-made firearms and live cartridges from six men arrested for the attack. The six accused were remanded in police custody till December 2 by an Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court on Thursday.

The investigating officer submitted that the accused had previous criminal records and their backgrounds needed to be investigated.

Public prosecutor Mona Raut opposed any leniency, describing the offence as serious and heinous. Pointing to the recovery of country-made firearms and live cartridges, she questioned how the accused had procured such weapons.

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Kiwale’s lawyer, advocate Shubhangi Parulekar, also sought maximum police custody, alleging that the accused were not cooperating with the investigation. She submitted that the attack had a larger background and required a thorough probe.

Informing the court that Kiwale continued to struggle for his life and remained in a serious condition, Parulekar said the attack had taken place while she was communicating with the accused and that the incident had left her traumatised.

Law and order questioned

Facing questions over the attack taking place in broad daylight outside a major judicial establishment, Kumar described the incident as extremely serious but maintained that it should not be viewed as representative of the overall law and order situation in Pune.

“Such a firing incident has taken place after almost six months. If we look at the record of the past six months, no serious crime of this nature has taken place. Cases involving sickles and firing had completely improved, and such incidents had stopped,” he said.

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Kumar said the police response following the attack also needed to be taken into account. Personnel present at the spot immediately shifted Kiwale to Sassoon General Hospital, where treatment began within half an hour.

“Our teams also pursued the accused who were fleeing towards Daund. By around 4.30 pm, within approximately three to three-and-a-half hours of the incident, the accused involved in the attack had been detained. It is important for people to take note of the response given by the police,” he said.

Court security audit underway

The attack has put Shivajinagar court’s security under scrutiny, while a joint inspection by police, Public Works Department (PWD) officials, and Bar members is also under progress to draft a new safety SOP. Proposed measures include tighter entry-exit checks, more CCTVs, better parking, clearing surrounding encroachments, and curbing unauthorised loitering.

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