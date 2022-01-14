Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune dist reports 10,047 Covid positive cases

Pune dist reports 10,047 Covid positive cases

On Friday, Pune district reported 10,047 new Covid cases and no deaths, as per state health department
Published on Jan 14, 2022 11:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: On Friday, Pune district reported 10,047 new Covid cases and no deaths. This took the progressive count to 1.23 million of which 1.16 million have recovered, 20,235 deaths and 43,561 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation.

Pune also saw over 35,000 doses of vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 2,020 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 380.696 and the death toll remained at 7,053.

Pune city reported 5,561 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 565,351 and the death toll stood at 9,303.

PCMC reported 2,466 new cases and the progressive count went up to 286,599 and the toll stood at 3,529 as no more deaths were reported in the district on the day.

Pune district also saw 35,554 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Friday and 16.02 million doses have been registered in the district.

Of which 9.18 million are first doses and 6.80 million are second doses.

Also, 33,965 precautionary doses have been given till Friday. A total of 583 sites saw vaccination out of which 416 were govt centers and 167 were private centers.

