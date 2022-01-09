Pune district reports 6,483 new Covid cases, 1 death

PUNE As of Sunday, Pune district reported 6,483 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death due to the infection. This takes the progressive count to 1.19 million, of which 1.15 million have recovered. The death toll stands at 20,205 with 18,857 active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw 70,806 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 886 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the progressive count to 373,704 and the death toll stands at 7,048 as one more death was reported. Pune city reported 4,065 new cases which takes the progressive count to 542,615 and the death toll stood at 9,279, as no more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 1,532 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 277,060. The death toll stood at 3,528 as no more deaths were reported.

Pune district also saw 70,806 vaccinations on the day as per the CoWin dashboard. Of the total of 15.67 million doses administered in the district, 9.04 million are first doses and 6.63 million are second doses. A total of 248 sites saw vaccinations, of which 153 are government centres.

