Pune district’s sex ratio at birth falls to 882, down from 895 in 2025

Pune district’s sex ratio at birth has declined from 895 in 2025 to 882 between January 1 and October 25 this year, with the ratio in rural areas dropping to 844, prompting health officials to step up efforts to address gender bias and curb illegal sex determination.

At a review meeting in Pune on Tuesday, Maharashtra Legislative Council member Neelam Gorhe called for stronger enforcement of laws and counselling for families. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The World Health Organisation estimates the natural sex ratio at birth at about 105 male births for every 100 female births, equivalent to approximately 952 female births per 1,000 male births. Maharashtra’s sex ratio was 912 females per 1,000 males, down from 929 in the 2011 Census.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Review meeting

At a review meeting in Pune on Tuesday, Maharashtra Legislative Council member Neelam Gorhe called for stronger enforcement of laws and counselling for families, particularly those with two daughters, to address the pressure on women to give birth to a son.

“Welcoming the birth of a girl must begin at home,” Gorhe said, stressing the need to change family attitudes and strengthen awareness of gender equality.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act and the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act in rural Pune district, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) areas. The health of women sugarcane workers and pending court cases related to enforcement were also discussed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Action plan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Action plan {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Gorhe directed officials to investigate the reasons for the decline at the taluka level, strengthen outreach through accredited social health activists (ASHAs) and assess the effectiveness of awareness campaigns.

She also called for action against illegal sex determination conducted in vehicles and at unauthorised locations. Officials were asked to verify confidential information and conduct decoy operations with police assistance.

The district civic surgeon’s office has 11 government and 354 private sonography centres registered, along with 30 government and 225 MTP centres in rural Pune district. As of October 26, Pune city had 988 registered sonography centres and 430 MTP centres, while PCMC had 637 sonography centres and 291 MTP centres.

Officials also reviewed cases registered in Shirur, Uruli Kanchan and Daund, along with the action taken against the centres concerned.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The PMC report showed 21 cases pending before magistrate courts, 11 before district and sessions courts, and seven before the high court. The district surgeon’s office separately submitted details of seven court cases.

Gorhe said prolonged trials often require officials who initiate enforcement action to attend court proceedings even after being transferred or retiring. She called for legal and administrative support to ensure that officials can pursue cases without fear.

She proposed a separate meeting with special public prosecutors to review pending cases and to discuss with the District Legal Services Authority measures to expedite their disposal.

Health checks for sugarcane workers

The meeting also reviewed the health of women sugarcane workers. Of the 6,383 women screened before the season, 512 were found to have anaemia and were given iron supplements. Of the 118 pregnant workers identified, 12 had anaemia, according to the presentation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gorhe directed health officials to ensure that women complete treatment after screening and receive regular antenatal check-ups and safe delivery services. She called for better coordination among health officials, sugar factory labour officers and mukadams who supervise migrant workers. Health records should also be sent to the relevant districts and hospitals on time.

The Pune report recorded seven cases of uterus removal among sugarcane workers before March 2023, with the surgeries performed outside the district. No cases were recorded after March 2023.

MLA Uma Khapre, joint director of health services Dr Sandeep Sangale, deputy director of health services Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officials and medical superintendents attended the meeting.

Gorhe also asked officials to organise an online meeting after Diwali with social workers, women’s representatives and medical professionals to strengthen public awareness and participation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}