Pune division MLC polls: Sena, NCP nominees withdraw candidature

The ruling Mahayuti alliance has reached a consensus on jointly contesting the Pune division teachers’ and graduates’ constituency elections, with Shiv Sena leader Mangesh Chivate and Nationalist Congress Party/NCP leader Pratap Mane withdrawing their nominations on Friday, the last day for withdrawal.

Polling will be held on October 23, with counting scheduled for October 27. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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Chivate had filed his nomination as the Shiv Sena’s official candidate for the teachers’ constituency, while Mane had entered the fray as an independent candidate for the graduates’ constituency. Sena sources in Pune said that senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena held discussions to resolve the deadlock after the two leaders filed their nominations. “Following the discussions, (Eknath) Shinde agreed to ensure that Chivate would not remain in the race for the teachers’ constituency,” a Sena source said, requesting anonymity. Chivate and Pune city Sena president Ravindra Dhangekar confirmed that the party will not contest the teachers’ constituency polls on the instructions of party chief Shinde. “Our party chief’s instructions are binding on us. We were fully prepared to contest and win the elections,” Dhangekar told Hindustan Times.

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{{^usCountry}} Mane, a senior NCP leader from Kolhapur, said he had withdrawn his nomination in the interest of the alliance. “Had I remained in the fray, it could have been detrimental to the Mahayuti alliance. I have decided not to contest the polls since my party is part of the Mahayuti,” he said. Sources close to Mane said that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis called him Thursday night and requested him to withdraw. NCP cabinet minister Hasan Mushrif, to whom Mane is considered close, also urged him to step aside, the sources said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mane, a senior NCP leader from Kolhapur, said he had withdrawn his nomination in the interest of the alliance. “Had I remained in the fray, it could have been detrimental to the Mahayuti alliance. I have decided not to contest the polls since my party is part of the Mahayuti,” he said. Sources close to Mane said that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis called him Thursday night and requested him to withdraw. NCP cabinet minister Hasan Mushrif, to whom Mane is considered close, also urged him to step aside, the sources said. {{/usCountry}}

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However, Sena leader Sachin Sanap, who previously served as officer on special duty to the state industries minister, will remain in the fray as an independent candidate for the teachers’ constituency after choosing not to withdraw his nomination.

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A Sena leader said that the presence of both Chivate and Mane in the contest could have split the Mahayuti’s traditional vote base, potentially benefiting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). In the graduates’ constituency, BJP candidate Smita Jadhav will face Harshada Jadhav of the NCP (SP). In the teachers’ constituency, BJP candidate Kaustubh Gawade will take on Congress candidate Dinkar Asgaonkar.

Pune divisional commissioner and returning officer Sheetal Teli-Ugale said that 47 candidates have remained in the fray for the graduates’ constituency and 30 for the teachers’ constituency. More than 3.88 lakh voters are eligible to vote in the graduates’ constituency, while around 62,000 voters can exercise their franchise in the teachers’ constituency. The constituencies cover Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur districts. Polling will be held on October 23, with counting scheduled for October 27.

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