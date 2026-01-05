Pune FDA busts illegal tobacco unit, seizes stock worth ₹32 crore

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune division, has unearthed a large-scale operation involved in the manufacture, storage and sale of scented tobacco and shisha (hookah) flavours, which are prohibited for human consumption, at a factory in Maval taluka. Officials seized illegal stock and raw material weighing over 5.48 lakh kgs and valued at more than ₹31.67 crore. The seizure included raw tobacco, glucose syrup, glycerin, and finished products such as scented tobacco and shisha flavours used in hookah, all banned under the Food Safety and Standards Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Acting on inputs from an earlier seizure in Thane district, the Pune FDA raided Soex India Pvt Ltd at Takve Budruk. Officials said the 24-hour operation began at 3.15 pm on January 2 and continued until January 3. The seizure included raw tobacco, glucose syrup, glycerin, and finished products such as scented tobacco and shisha flavours used in hookah, all banned under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Digambar Bhogwade, joint commissioner (food), FDA, Pune region, said the stock had been seized and over 150 samples of raw materials and finished products were collected and sent for laboratory analysis. “Further action will be taken based on the lab reports. An FIR has already been registered against the company stakeholders,” he said.

The raid followed a December 31, 2025, action by the FDAn, which seized illegal scented tobacco stock worth ₹19.45 crore at Dapode in Bhiwandi taluka. Investigations revealed that the seized material had been manufactured at the Soex India unit in Takve Budruk and supplied for sale in Thane district. A separate offence was registered at Narpoli police station in connection with that case.

Earlier laboratory reports of hookah-flavoured tobacco samples collected on December 1, 2025, confirmed the presence of nicotine, establishing that the products are banned in Maharashtra. According to the food analyst’s report, the products violate the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the notification issued by the Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration, Maharashtra, on July 16, 2025.

Following the raid, an FIR was filed at Vadgaon Maval police station. Police Inspector Abhijit Deshmukh said offences have been registered against Anil Kumar Chauhan, assistant manager, directors Asif Fazalani and Faizal Fazalani, and the company under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

“The company’s assistant manager Chauhan has been arrested and produced before the court, which has remanded him to police custody till January 8, 2026,” Deshmukh said.

Narayan Sarkate, assistant commissioner, FDA, Pune region, said the manufacture, storage and sale of scented tobacco products harmful for human consumption are completely banned in the state as they pose a serious public health risk. “The company claimed the products manufactured are for export. However, the manufacturing of such products is banned in Maharashtra. After the action, the entire establishment was sealed,” he added.