Pune forest dept begins stray dog census after CDV scare

Pune: Following the suspected outbreak of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) at Kanha Tiger Reserve reported on April 30, 2026, after a tigress and her four cubs reportedly died in the reserve within nine days, the wildlife wing of the Pune forest department has initiated preventive measures by ordering a census of stray dogs in and around protected wildlife areas under its jurisdiction. Following the suspected outbreak of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) at Kanha Tiger Reserve, Pune forest department has ordered census of stray dogs in and around protected wildlife areas. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The move comes amid rising concern among forest authorities and wildlife experts over the possible transmission of infectious diseases from stray and feral dogs to wild carnivores. Officials said the survey will help the department assess the stray dog population in vulnerable forest zones and formulate disease prevention strategies, including vaccination and monitoring programmes.

According to officials, the census will be conducted across at least five wildlife sanctuaries under the Pune wildlife wing, including Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary, Tamhini Wildlife Sanctuary, Sudhagad Wildlife Sanctuary, Rehekuri Blackbuck Sanctuary and Mayureshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. The exercise will also cover adjoining villages and buffer areas where stray dog movement is frequently reported.

Officials in Maharashtra said that no CDV case has been detected in Maharashtra so far.

Assistant conservator of forests, wildlife wing, Pune forest department Sandeep Gaware said the survey is aimed at ensuring preparedness before any potential health crisis affects wildlife populations.

“In order to implement effective policies to prevent disease outbreaks, it is important for us to have accurate data on the stray dog population in and around wildlife sanctuaries. Based on the findings, vaccination drives and other preventive measures can be planned if required. Further decisions will be taken once the data is compiled,” Gaware said.

He said no fixed deadline has been set for completion of the survey, as officials are focusing on collecting detailed and reliable information from all the covered areas.

Wildlife experts have repeatedly highlighted the risks posed by diseases such as Canine Distemper Virus, rabies and parvovirus, which can spread from domestic or stray dogs to wild species including tigers, leopards, wolves and foxes. The increasing human-wildlife interface and the growing presence of stray dogs near forested regions have made disease surveillance an important aspect of wildlife conservation efforts.