Pune gets state’s second 30-bed AYUSH hospital

Maharashtra’s second AYUSH hospital with 30 beds in Pune was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. The hospital has been developed under the National AYUSH Abhiyan and will be in operation from Monday, February 26. However, the indoor patient facility will be made functional within a month, the officials said. The hospital will have independent treatment and therapies like Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy, making it a first-of-its-kind facility in the district. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An Independent outpatient department (OPD) for all these systems of medicines will be available at the centre. The inauguration ceremony was attended by the chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad Pune, Ramesh Chavan; BJP MLA, Ashwini Jagtap; deputy director of health services Dr Radhakishan Pawar, Dr Sanjay Jadhav and Dr Rekha Gaikwad; assistant director AYUSH, Dr Ramchandra Hankre; district civil surgeon, Dr Nagnath Yempalay and district health officer Dr Sachin Desai amongst other dignitaries.

The AYUSH hospital has been set up in a 4,000 sq m one-floor structure to promote ancient forms of medicine and therapies, all free of cost. The hospital has been set up by spending around ₹ 8.99 crores. The project is a joint venture of the AYUSH ministry and the State public health department, in which 60 per cent of the project is funded by the Central government and the remaining by the State government.

The foundation stone laying ceremony of the project was carried out by the then health minister Eknath Shinde in September 2019, said the officials.

Dr Yempalay, said, “The ground floor of this hospital has a yoga hall, waiting room, record room, canteen, procedure room, doctor’s room, chief doctor’s room, Ayurveda room, sanitation house, Homeopathy centre, and medical officer room amongst others. The hospital will have mud bath naturopathy therapies, Panchakarma, Kshar Sutra and other AYUSH treatments which will be done free of cost.”