Home / Cities / Pune News / Man allegedly kills three-year-old girl for crying

Man allegedly kills three-year-old girl for crying

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jun 14, 2023 10:39 PM IST

According to the police officials, the accused and the minor’s mother Pinki Gaikwad were in the former’s home when the child started crying around 10 am on Monday

Pune: A 22-year-old man allegedly assaulted a three-year-old girl, resulting in her death. The incident took place at the Chincholi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday, according to the police.

According to the Dehu Road police station officials, the accused and his father, who are conservancy workers, found the mother and her daughter at the Pune railway station two months ago. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the Dehu Road police station officials, the accused and his father, who are conservancy workers, found the mother and her daughter at the Pune railway station two months ago. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Mahadev Narayan Gaikwad.

According to the police officials, the accused and the minor’s mother Pinki Gaikwad were in the former’s home when the child started crying around 10 am on Monday. In a fit of rage over the baby’s cries, the accused hit her chest and later slammed her head on the wall. The shocked mother of the minor rushed her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead due to internal injuries.

During interrogation, Pinki told the police that the minor was physically harmed by the accused.

According to the Dehu Road police station officials, the accused and his father, who are conservancy workers, found the mother and her daughter at the Pune railway station two months ago.

The accused’s father brought the duo home and decided to marry the woman to his son. The mother and child have been living at the house of the accused since then. Police could not find any proof of the accused getting married to Pinki.

The police arrested the accused and sent samples of the deceased to a laboratory for DNA test. A court granted police custody of the accused till June 17.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune death assault + 1 more
pune death assault
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out