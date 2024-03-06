Pune Metro’s reach set to expand up to 30 km

PUNE: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to virtually inaugurate the Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch of the Pune Metro at around 10.30 am on Wednesday, the Pune Metro will effectively expand its reach from the current 24 km to 30 km of the total 33 km route while connecting Kothrud to Yerawada-Viman Nagar. The PM will virtually launch the said stretch from Kolkata among other projects across the nation. With PM set to virtually inaugurate the Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch of Pune Metro on Wednesday, the metro facility will expand from the current 24 km to 30 km. (HT)

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) officials said that the Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch will be opened to the public at around 12.30 pm after the flag-off by the PM. They said that commuters can now travel hassle-free from Ramwadi to Kothrud for a fare of ₹20 and from Ramwadi to Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for a fare of ₹35. However, the three-kilometre underground stretch from Civil Court to Swargate will take another three months to complete.

The 15 km Vanaz to Ramwadi route has 16 stations. Except for Yerawada, where work is still incomplete due to changes, all metro stations will be operational starting Wednesday, officials said. The entry-exit point of Yerawada metro station has not yet been completed, and will take around a month to complete.

On Tuesday. Shravan Hardikar, managing director of the Maha-Metro said, “The Pune Metro’s extended route from Ruby Hall to Ramwadi will be inaugurated on Wednesday, March 6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the metro on this route at 10 am through a video conferencing system. Along with this, the PM will also virtually carry out the bhumi pujan of the extended route from PCMC to Nigadi.”

“We are waiting for final approval for the Swargate to Katraj underground extension from the central government. Meanwhile, we have started the tendering process for this extension. We have also decided to add one more station on this route as per public demand,” Hardikar said.

Yerawada station excluded

The extended metro line from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi includes the Bund Garden, Kalyani Nagar and Ramwadi metro stations, covering a distance of 5.5 km. However, Yerawada station has been temporarily excluded from this route due to ongoing construction work. Hardikar said, “The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has requested to relocate the staircase at the station’s entrance, leading to the delay. The relocation process has begun, and Yerawada station will soon be operational.”

Block between District Court and Ruby Hall Clinic

Additionally, there will be a temporary closure of the metro service between District Court and Ruby Hall from 9 am to 12 pm due to construction activities for the extended route to Ramwadi. All metro systems, including ticketing, will remain operational during this period. The metro service will resume for passengers from 12 noon, extending to Ramwadi.