Pune misses summer as early pre-monsoon showers soak the city

Pune: The unseasonal pre-monsoon showers that lashed the city from the first week of May has left the scorching summer period miss its city date this year. The month, typically marked by dry heat and rising temperatures, has instead become one of the wettest in decades, with residents experiencing cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. Pune has reported its wettest May since 2015. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city experienced frequent spells of rain and strong winds due to various system developments in May. (HT FILE)

The month began with scorching heat with maximum temperature recorded as 41.2 degrees Celsius on May 1. The mercury dropped to 33.7 on May 7 as against 37.2 on May 6. From May 7 onwards, the temperature recorded at or below 35 degrees except for two instances on May 16 and May 17.

Since last two days, the maximum temperature was recorded as 26.6 degrees Celsius, below normal level by 10 degrees. As per the official record, this was the lowest maximum temperature since 2015. Earlier, the lowest maximum temperature was recorded as 28.1 degrees Celsius in 2021.

This wet May is due to a broader climatic shift across the country. The southwest monsoon has arrived eight days early in Kerala — its earliest onset in 16 years.

SD Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, said, “This year the pre-monsoon showers started early due to the formation of multiple systems over Maharashtra and adjoining areas. Even currently a depression is lying over coastal area of Maharashtra, resulting in cloudy weather and rainfall activities in city. With the monsoon forecast ahead, the temperature is unlikely to climb up to summer level in the coming days as the cloudy weather persist in the city. Hence, we can say that the summer season ended this year.”