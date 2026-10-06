Pune MPSC stir: Police start legal action, issue notices to 80

PUNE: The Pune Police have begun legal action against participants and those allegedly supporting the ongoing Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) students’ agitation, issuing notices to 51 students and 29 coaching class and study-room operators, officials said on Tuesday.

The action comes after the protests continued for four days at SM Joshi Bridge, Tilak Chowk and Shastri Road despite police denying permission for the agitation. Police said registration of criminal cases could follow if the protests continued without the required permission. (PTI)

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The action comes after the protests continued for four days at SM Joshi Bridge, Tilak Chowk and Shastri Road despite police denying permission for the agitation. Police said further proceedings, including registration of criminal cases, could follow if the protests continued without the required permission.

Thousands of MPSC aspirants have been participating in the agitation over various issues concerning the commission’s functioning, examination patterns, recruitment and other decisions.

A police officer said organisers had been instructed not to continue the agitation after permission was denied. “However, the protests continued at multiple locations, prompting the police to start collecting evidence through video recordings and documenting the situation at the protest sites,” the officer said.

Police officials said the recordings, notices and instructions issued to organisers, along with the continuation of the protests despite warnings, would form the basis for further legal proceedings.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, police have launched an inquiry after a drone was spotted flying over the protest site near SM Joshi Bridge. Officials are trying to establish who operated the drone and why it was being used. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, police have launched an inquiry after a drone was spotted flying over the protest site near SM Joshi Bridge. Officials are trying to establish who operated the drone and why it was being used. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said action could be taken if the drone was found to have been operated without the required permission, including for recording the protest.

Security has also been increased at all three protest locations to prevent any law-and-order situation, officials said.